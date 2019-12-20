Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) Shares Up 0.9%

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)’s stock price were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.96 and last traded at $69.95, approximately 109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 44,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.21% of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

