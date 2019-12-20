Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Shares Down 0.7%

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $29.78, 17,858 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter.

