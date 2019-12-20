Investors Buy Large Volume of Axalta Coating Systems Put Options (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 18,663 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,812% compared to the average daily volume of 976 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 113,829 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $38,193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,127 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $330,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

