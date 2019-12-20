Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Up 0.1%

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.47, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0391 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.