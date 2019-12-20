Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Imax Call Options (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,825 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,153% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 call options.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Imax alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Imax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

IMAX stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. Imax has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Imax will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.