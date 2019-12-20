Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,370 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,679% compared to the average volume of 77 put options.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $143.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.62. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZYNE. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

