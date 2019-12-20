Investors Buy Large Volume of Choice Hotels International Put Options (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,504 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,214% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

CHH opened at $101.99 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $66.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The company had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $1,292,778.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,052.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,161. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 992,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth $4,817,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after buying an additional 115,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

