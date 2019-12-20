Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,481 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,021% compared to the average daily volume of 117 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 453.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

