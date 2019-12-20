LATAM Airlines Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,119 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,454% compared to the average volume of 265 put options.

LTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LATAM Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTM opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.31.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

