Traders Buy Large Volume of PDC Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,485 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,092% compared to the average daily volume of 107 call options.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PDC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 1,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,886,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3,510.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,018 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

