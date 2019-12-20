Investors Purchase Large Volume of CarMax Put Options (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 9,557 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,183% compared to the typical volume of 745 put options.

CarMax stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.12.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

