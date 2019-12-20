Investors Purchase Large Volume of CarMax Put Options (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 9,557 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,183% compared to the typical volume of 745 put options.
CarMax stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
