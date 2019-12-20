Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of CalAmp Call Options (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,560 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,686% compared to the typical volume of 56 call options.

CalAmp stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.94. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 84.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $879,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CalAmp by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CalAmp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CalAmp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Northland Securities began coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. First Analysis downgraded CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price target on CalAmp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.