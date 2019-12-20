Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 973 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,397% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smart Global by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 785,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Shares of Smart Global stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $36.90.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.