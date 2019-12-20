Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $224.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.57. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Shore Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 62.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

