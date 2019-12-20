Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of SSTK opened at $42.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Shutterstock by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2,525.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.