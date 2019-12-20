Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Insider Acquires A$22,082.24 in Stock

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 9,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.29 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,082.24 ($15,661.16).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wam Global alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 12,201 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.33 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$28,477.13 ($20,196.55).

On Monday, December 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 25,463 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.23 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$56,782.49 ($40,271.27).

On Thursday, December 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 23,715 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,528.73 ($37,254.41).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 50,124 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,024.66 ($78,740.89).

On Friday, September 20th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 9,341 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,036.45 ($14,210.24).

On Wednesday, September 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 9,202 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.13 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$19,600.26 ($13,900.89).

Shares of WGB stock opened at A$2.33 ($1.65) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.09. Wam Global Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.85 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of A$2.43 ($1.72).

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Wam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.