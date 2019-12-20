First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Purchases $31,922.58 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Phillip Thong acquired 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $31,922.58.

Shares of First Choice Bancorp stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Choice Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from First Choice Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Choice Bancorp by 396.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 89.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 73.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 228,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

