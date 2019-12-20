Insider Selling: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $31,350.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ellen F. Siminoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNGA. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Zynga by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

