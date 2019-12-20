Insider Buying: National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,037 Shares of Stock

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,555.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of -0.03. National Security Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from National Security Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.61% of National Security Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

