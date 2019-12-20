CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) CEO Buys $23,800.00 in Stock

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) CEO James F. Oneil purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUI opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $34.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.36. CUI Global Inc has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CUI Global by 79.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 502,500 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CUI Global by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 797,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CUI Global by 17.1% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 164,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

