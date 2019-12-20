Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 71,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 219.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 100,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
