Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 71,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 219.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 100,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

