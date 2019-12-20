Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.71. Dmc Global also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $641.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78. Dmc Global has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Dmc Global’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Dmc Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sidoti set a $79.00 price objective on Dmc Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dmc Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dmc Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.