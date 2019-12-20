Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.07-2.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.07-2.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

