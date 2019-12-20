Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.30-6.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.30-6.45 EPS.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.61. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $95.83 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.99.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

