Robert P. Jornayvaz III Buys 9,500 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $22,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,138,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IPI opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $315.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $5,339,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth $2,207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 40.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 141,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 15.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,034,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,570,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 133,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

