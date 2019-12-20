Pan Orient Energy Corp. Purchases 23,100 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 23,100 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,103.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 388,400 shares in the company, valued at C$438,892.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 140,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$168,000.00.

Shares of CVE:POE opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a current ratio of 13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 million and a PE ratio of 20.74. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.94 and a 52 week high of C$2.65.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

