Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Insider Michael Finnegan Acquires 134,511 Shares

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) insider Michael Finnegan acquired 134,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,955.20 ($23,372.48).

Shares of ASX MAH opened at A$0.28 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.20. Macmahon Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of A$0.28 ($0.20). The firm has a market cap of $603.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

Get Macmahon alerts:

Macmahon Company Profile

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Macmahon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macmahon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.