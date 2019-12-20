Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Insider Michael Finnegan Acquires 134,511 Shares

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) insider Michael Finnegan acquired 134,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,955.20 ($23,372.48).
Shares of ASX MAH opened at A$0.28 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.20. Macmahon Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of A$0.28 ($0.20). The firm has a market cap of $603.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.
Macmahon Company Profile
