Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.47. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average is $109.23.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several research firms have commented on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

