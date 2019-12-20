Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) CFO Acquires $35,817.60 in Stock

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) CFO Alexander Mandel acquired 17,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,817.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,056 shares in the company, valued at $35,817.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fluent Inc has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fluent Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLNT. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fluent by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 509,124 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fluent by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 524,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

