InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Purchases 5,300 Shares

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,941.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,258.45.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $13,585.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,605 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,572.05.

On Friday, November 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,800 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,870.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,699 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,232.80.

On Monday, November 25th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,200 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $8,412.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $14,458.88.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,828.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,730.00.

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

ICMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth $97,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

