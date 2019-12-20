Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens raised Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

