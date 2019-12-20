Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLBD. BidaskClub raised Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Bird currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

BLBD opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $578.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. The firm had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at $376,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blue Bird by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Blue Bird by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

