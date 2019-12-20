Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.08.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

