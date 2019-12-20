Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an underweight rating to an equal rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 202.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at $322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.