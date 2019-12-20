BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

BGCP stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. BGC Partners has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $6.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.44.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. BGC Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,565,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,410 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in BGC Partners by 650.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 191,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 165,874 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 68.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,562,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,619 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BGC Partners by 299.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 278,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.