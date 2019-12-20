Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AYTU. ValuEngine upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.54. Aytu Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 390.43% and a negative return on equity of 252.42%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Research analysts predict that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Searle & CO. grew its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

