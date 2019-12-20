BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BANF. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

BANF stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $63.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,370 over the last ninety days. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BancFirst by 53.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

