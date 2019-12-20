Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

BCYC has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.49% and a negative net margin of 342.94%. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $642,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $13,709,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

