Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given “Hold” Rating at Loop Capital

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Loop Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

