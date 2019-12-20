Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given “Hold” Rating at Loop Capital

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Loop Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.
NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.