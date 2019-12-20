Beam Hits Market Capitalization of $28.48 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $28.48 million and approximately $32.09 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00007918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.01228394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

999 (999) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 49,910,960 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

