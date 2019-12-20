Ampleforth Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $291,057.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,444,195 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

