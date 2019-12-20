Po.et (POE) Market Capitalization Tops $5.64 Million

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Po.et token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx and COSS. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $21,915.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Po.et has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.01228394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Po.et is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, Binance, COSS, DDEX, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

