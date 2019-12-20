3DCoin Market Capitalization Tops $307,425.00 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 63% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded down 83.9% against the dollar. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $307,425.00 and $23,626.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,458,078 coins and its circulating supply is 69,168,384 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

