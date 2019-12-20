Argentum Price Hits $0.0002 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

