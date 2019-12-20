XGOX (XGOX) Reaches Market Cap of $17,280.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, XGOX has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. XGOX has a market capitalization of $17,280.00 and $44.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058983 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00086962 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000857 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,232.34 or 1.00320696 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

