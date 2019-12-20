ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $72.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.17.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 80,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,520,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $143,592,000 after acquiring an additional 105,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 312,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 225,091 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

