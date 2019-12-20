Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Six analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 611.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $20.48 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 924,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 108.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 116.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after buying an additional 38,481 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 92.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 197,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

Earnings History and Estimates for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

