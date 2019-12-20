ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares Up 0.7%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $76.80, 7,806 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 251,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 344,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 25.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ConocoPhillips Receives $72.23 Average Price Target from Analysts
ConocoPhillips Receives $72.23 Average Price Target from Analysts
Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC PLC to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC PLC to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share
ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Shares Up 0.7%
ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Shares Up 0.7%
Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 on January 24th
Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 on January 24th
WP Carey Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on January 15th
WP Carey Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on January 15th
$0.30 EPS Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA This Quarter
$0.30 EPS Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA This Quarter


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report