ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares Up 0.7%

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $76.80, 7,806 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 251,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 344,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 25.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter.

