Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 on January 24th

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SSIF opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.12) on Friday. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.36.
Sqn Secured Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sqn Secured Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sqn Secured Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.