WP Carey Inc (WPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on January 15th

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

WP Carey has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. WP Carey has a payout ratio of 227.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect WP Carey to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.

Get WP Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.