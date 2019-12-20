WP Carey Inc (WPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on January 15th

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.
WP Carey has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. WP Carey has a payout ratio of 227.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect WP Carey to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.
NYSE:WPC opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31.
In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.
WP Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.